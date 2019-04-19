Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,185 Shares of Steris PLC (STE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Steris by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,040,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,070,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Steris by 41.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 34,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Steris by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,062,000 after buying an additional 27,178 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Steris by 43.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Steris by 3.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Steris news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Wood sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $439,540.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,093 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Steris in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Steris in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Steris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.20.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $122.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.08. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $129.87.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $696.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.90 million. Steris had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

