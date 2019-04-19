Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,931 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLHR. BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 9,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $316,499.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,947.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

