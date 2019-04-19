Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medidata’s declining gross and operating margins raise concern. A string of acquisitions raises significant consolidation risks. Medidata’s overdependence on third parties may also be a concern. Stiff competition in the niche space adds to concerns. Nonetheless, the company’s Subscription revenues are strong. Focus on cloud-based services deserve mention. In fact, the company’s Medidata Cloud has witnessed developments in recent times. Management is optimistic about the recently-acquired SHYFT. A latest collaboration with Cognizant is likely to boost the company’s cloud-based platform. Furthermore, the company’s flagship RAVE genomics platform saw robust demand in the fourth quarter. Medidata outperformed the industry in a year’s time. “

MDSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Medidata Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Medidata Solutions to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Medidata Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Medidata Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.93 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medidata Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.61.

MDSO stock opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Medidata Solutions has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $88.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.16, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.08 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medidata Solutions will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Pray sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,751. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Patrick Shannon sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $1,482,728.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,259.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,237 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,628. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medidata Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,995,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,644,000 after acquiring an additional 195,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,200,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,266,000 after buying an additional 142,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,200,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,266,000 after buying an additional 142,687 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 5.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,429,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,116,000 after buying an additional 135,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,108,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,715,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

