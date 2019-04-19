MediBloc Market Cap Hits $20.12 Million (MED)

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One MediBloc token can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, MediBloc has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. MediBloc has a market cap of $20.12 million and $280,165.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,296.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.05 or 0.03278607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.76 or 0.05755006 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.01552994 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.01297062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00118713 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.01318098 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00328569 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00031604 BTC.

About MediBloc

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediBloc’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc’s official website is medibloc.org/en

Buying and Selling MediBloc

MediBloc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

