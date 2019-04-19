Mechanical Technology (MKTY) & Know Labs (KNWN) Head to Head Analysis

Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) and Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mechanical Technology and Know Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mechanical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Know Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mechanical Technology and Know Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mechanical Technology $8.06 million 1.54 $1.94 million N/A N/A Know Labs $4.30 million 8.03 -$3.25 million N/A N/A

Mechanical Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Know Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Mechanical Technology and Know Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mechanical Technology 24.01% 33.71% 28.09% Know Labs -95.27% N/A -217.38%

Risk & Volatility

Mechanical Technology has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Know Labs has a beta of 3.24, meaning that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Know Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Mechanical Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Know Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Mechanical Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 28.5%. Know Labs does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Mechanical Technology beats Know Labs on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mechanical Technology

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated, through its subsidiary, MTI Instruments, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets precision linear displacement solutions, vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, precision tensile measurement systems, and wafer inspection tools worldwide. It offers electronic gauging instruments for position, displacement, and vibration applications in the industrial manufacturing/production markets, as well as the research, design, and process development market. The company also provides engine balancing and vibration analysis systems for military and commercial aircraft; metrology tools for semiconductor and solar wafer characterization; and tensile stage systems for materials testing and precision linear displacement gauges for use in academic and industrial research and development settings. It sells its precision automated manufacturing, and research and development sectors through direct sales and representatives in the Americas; and through distributors and agents in Europe and Asia, as well as axial turbo machinery directly to end users. The company serves electronics, aircraft, aerospace, automotive, semiconductor, and research industries. Mechanical Technology, Incorporated was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc., develops, markets, and sells proprietary technology solution for authenticating or diagnosing substances or materials. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose materials and substances. The company, through its subsidiary TransTech Systems, Inc., distributes products for employee and personnel identification and authentication. The company was formerly known as Visualant, Incorporated and changed its name to Know Labs, Inc. in May 2018. Know Labs, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

