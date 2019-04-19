Marten Transport (MRTN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on Marten Transport and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Marten Transport from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Marten Transport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

NASDAQ MRTN traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.44. 281,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.52. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $24.55.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.60 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.00%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $112,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,021.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Randolph L. Marten sold 90,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $1,711,857.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,066 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 938,690.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 685,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 685,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 548,425 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,824,000 after acquiring an additional 513,644 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Marten Transport by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,354,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 398,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,143,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after purchasing an additional 288,817 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

