Marten Transport (MRTN) PT Set at $18.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) received a $18.00 price target from Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.
MRTN opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.52.
In other Marten Transport news, Chairman Randolph L. Marten sold 90,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $1,711,857.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $112,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,021.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,066 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,237. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 287,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,439 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 39,584 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 67,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 538,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
