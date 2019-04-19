Marten Transport (MRTN) PT Set at $18.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) received a $18.00 price target from Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

MRTN opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.60 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marten Transport news, Chairman Randolph L. Marten sold 90,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $1,711,857.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $112,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,021.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,066 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,237. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 287,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,439 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 39,584 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 67,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 538,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

