Manna Market Cap Achieves $468,514.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Manna coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. Manna has a total market capitalization of $468,514.00 and $8.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Manna has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00012083 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00036281 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 10,045,451,833 coins and its circulating supply is 524,944,839 coins. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

