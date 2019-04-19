Mandom (MDOMF) Earns Underperform Rating from Macquarie

Macquarie reissued their underperform rating on shares of Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Mandom from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Mandom has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Mandom Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetic products. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Indonesia, and Other foreign countries. Its divisions include Cosmetics and Others. The Cosmetics business division includes make-up, skin care, daily grooming, hair styling products for men and women.

