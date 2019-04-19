Managed Account Services Inc. Sells 513 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Managed Account Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 98,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,382.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 340,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,548 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,713,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,489,000 after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period.

EFV stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.47. 339,554 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

