Managed Account Services Inc. Has $307,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (FNDF)

Managed Account Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 313.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,647. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.

