MaidSafeCoin Price Up 4.9% This Week (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00002696 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $64.35 million and approximately $357,104.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00451896 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019068 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002197 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.01120440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00209954 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00001595 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000137 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin launched on June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is maidsafe.net . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.