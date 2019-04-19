MagicCoin (MAGE) Market Cap Tops $97,564.00

MagicCoin (CURRENCY:MAGE) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One MagicCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MagicCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. MagicCoin has a market capitalization of $97,564.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of MagicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MagicCoin Coin Profile

MagicCoin is a coin. MagicCoin’s total supply is 11,304,886 coins and its circulating supply is 7,554,886 coins. MagicCoin’s official website is magiccoin.io . MagicCoin’s official Twitter account is @magiccoinio

Buying and Selling MagicCoin

MagicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

