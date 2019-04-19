Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 487.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,500,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,857 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 176,171 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.06 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

