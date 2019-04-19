Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 16,600 Shares of Tilly’s Inc (TLYS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLYS. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after buying an additional 761,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after buying an additional 609,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 23,687.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after buying an additional 605,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,095,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after buying an additional 502,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after buying an additional 502,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In related news, insider Jon Kubo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $144,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Henry purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $28,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,581.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $333.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.35. Tilly’s Inc has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $25.46.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilly's Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

