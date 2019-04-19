Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 15,782 Shares of Joint Corp (JYNT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,782 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Joint worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JYNT. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 103,972 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 276,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, March 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Joint to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Joint to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

Shares of JYNT opened at $16.82 on Friday. Joint Corp has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $223.19 million, a P/E ratio of 420.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Joint had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Joint Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 442, including 394 franchised clinics, and 48 corporate owned or managed clinics.

