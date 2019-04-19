Macarthur Minerals (MMS) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS) shares were down 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 79,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,387,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market cap of $35.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14.

About Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation mineral resource properties in Australia and Nevada. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds 100% interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada.

