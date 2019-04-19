LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Shares Bought by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $14,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. First Command Bank increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE:LYB opened at $91.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $77.52 and a 52 week high of $119.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.30). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/lyondellbasell-industries-nv-lyb-shares-bought-by-deprince-race-zollo-inc.html.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.