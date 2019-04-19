Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Sold by Lourd Capital LLC

Lourd Capital LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8,621.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,673,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470,536 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18,944.2% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 15,741,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $734,285,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,893,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,206,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,385,000 after acquiring an additional 754,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $113.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.16 and a 52-week high of $118.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

