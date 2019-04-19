Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Bought by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW opened at $113.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.16 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 80.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/lowes-companies-inc-low-shares-bought-by-shine-investment-advisory-services-inc.html.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.