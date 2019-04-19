Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.17.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $105.90 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $127.43. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.25). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 33.95%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 42.52%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 104,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $10,126,837.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 401,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,888,838.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $263,610.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 448,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,192,615.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,082 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,948 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

