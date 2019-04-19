Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.32 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dollar Tree by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 50,536 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Dollar Tree by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 55,831 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Dollar Tree by 23.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $108.67 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.78 and a 52-week high of $109.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert H. Rudman sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $533,637.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 6,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $676,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,947 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, FIX cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.37.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

