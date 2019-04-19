Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,643,000 after purchasing an additional 444,387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Landstar System by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,687,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,365 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,430,000 after purchasing an additional 195,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,961,000 after purchasing an additional 39,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System stock opened at $111.89 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $128.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Buckingham Research set a $115.00 target price on Landstar System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.70.

In other Landstar System news, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $665,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,171.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 19,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $2,156,157.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

