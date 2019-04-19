Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,635,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,884,000 after acquiring an additional 95,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,158,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,233,062,000 after acquiring an additional 280,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,158,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,233,062,000 after acquiring an additional 280,698 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10,544.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,378,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,175 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,265,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,664,000 after acquiring an additional 44,686 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 79,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total value of $11,152,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.71, for a total transaction of $1,940,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,380 shares of company stock worth $13,778,157 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $143.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $105.06 and a 1 year high of $145.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.17% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.73.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

