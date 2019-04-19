Longbow Research Downgrades ON Semiconductor (ON) to Neutral

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was downgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Cowen began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

ON stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $600,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,696.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,491,900. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,093,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,204,000 after buying an additional 411,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,093,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,204,000 after purchasing an additional 411,056 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,636,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,588,000 after purchasing an additional 128,295 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,780,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,449,000 after purchasing an additional 881,265 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 5,320,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

