LKQ Co. (LKQ) Holdings Trimmed by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Lunia Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2,163.3% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,297,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $197,821,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,999,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,755 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,079,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,457 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $36,727,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $30.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. William Blair downgraded LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded LKQ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $189,569.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,563 shares in the company, valued at $6,674,385.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

