LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) CFO Christopher E. Greiner Sells 5,033 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO Christopher E. Greiner sold 5,033 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $149,278.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LivePerson stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.26 and a beta of 1.18. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $30.28.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.91 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. On average, analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in LivePerson by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LivePerson by 818.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.45 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.39.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

