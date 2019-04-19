Limelight Networks (LLNW) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Limelight Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.31.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $349.03 million, a P/E ratio of -155.50, a PEG ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 2.70. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $5.52.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 307,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 2.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 467,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

