Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SEGRO (SGRO)

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGRO. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target (up previously from GBX 720 ($9.41)) on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEGRO from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 830 ($10.85) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SEGRO from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 690 ($9.02) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SEGRO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 716.64 ($9.36).

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 670 ($8.75) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion and a PE ratio of 6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 577.60 ($7.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 691 ($9.03).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

