Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes $117,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cowen raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.63.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,496,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,731 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $1,700,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,141,259.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $176.66 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $126.37 and a 1 year high of $177.77. The company has a market cap of $121.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

