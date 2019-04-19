Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 443 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (SNN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the first quarter valued at about $436,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 211.5% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 267,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after buying an additional 181,851 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the first quarter valued at about $4,264,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNN stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.44. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $40.78.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Smith & Nephew from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

