Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $397,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.35 and a 12 month high of $58.43.

