Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $87.67 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $89.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6516 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/liberty-wealth-management-llc-grows-position-in-vanguard-high-dividend-yield-etf-vym.html.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.