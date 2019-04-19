Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 569 CarMax, Inc (KMX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CarMax by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 360,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $25,625,227.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 511,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,435,547.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,655 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,638. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.53. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $55.24 and a 52-week high of $81.67. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

