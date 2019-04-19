LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A (LEVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A (NYSE:LEVI) in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $23.79 on Monday. LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $17,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A

There is no company description available for Levi Strauss & Co

