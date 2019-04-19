LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A (LEVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A (NYSE:LEVI) in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the blue-jean maker’s stock.
Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.14.
Shares of LEVI stock opened at $23.79 on Monday. LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $24.50.
About LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A
There is no company description available for Levi Strauss & Co
