Leoni (LEO) PT Set at €17.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LEO. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leoni currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €22.46 ($26.12).

Shares of Leoni stock opened at €21.35 ($24.83) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $697.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. Leoni has a 12-month low of €16.93 ($19.69) and a 12-month high of €58.24 ($67.72).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

