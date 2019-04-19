Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.48% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEI. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the third quarter valued at about $6,344,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 252,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,428,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,883,000 after buying an additional 224,565 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 174.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 79,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEI opened at $5.67 on Friday. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $388.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.77). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $95.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Citigroup set a $7.00 target price on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

