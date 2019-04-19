Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 1,473 Shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (SXI)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.25% of Standex Int’l worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,962,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,287,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,255,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Standex Int’l by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,287,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,255,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Standex Int’l by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Standex Int’l by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex Int'l alerts:

Shares of SXI opened at $74.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $941.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Standex Int’l Corp. has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $114.20.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.23). Standex Int’l had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/legal-general-group-plc-acquires-1473-shares-of-standex-intl-corp-sxi.html.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

Read More: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.