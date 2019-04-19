Learning Technologies Group (LTG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LTG. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 113 ($1.48) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

Learning Technologies Group stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Wednesday. Learning Technologies Group has a twelve month low of GBX 58.80 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 166.50 ($2.18). The company has a market cap of $500.24 million and a PE ratio of 125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66.

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.