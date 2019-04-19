Lear (LEA) Price Target Cut to $181.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research raised Lear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lear from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Lear from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on Lear and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.87.

Lear stock opened at $157.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.32. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $114.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 5.37%. Lear’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

Lear announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 15.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lear news, VP Shari L. Burgess sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 18,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $2,947,990.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,330.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Lear by 20.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Lear during the third quarter valued at about $385,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth about $1,253,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 239.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 27.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 126,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

