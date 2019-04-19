Laurentian Analysts Give Extendicare (EXE) a C$10.00 Price Target

Laurentian set a C$10.00 target price on Extendicare (TSE:EXE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EXE. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Extendicare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.30.

TSE EXE opened at C$7.49 on Tuesday. Extendicare has a 12 month low of C$5.95 and a 12 month high of C$8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.25 million and a PE ratio of 20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

