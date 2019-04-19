Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 450 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. Lunia Capital LP purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $7,205,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $378,868,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,045,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,247 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,149,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,323,000 after purchasing an additional 767,796 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,299,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,713,000 after purchasing an additional 625,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $88.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.25. Waste Connections Inc has a 12-month low of $70.28 and a 12-month high of $89.41.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WCN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Waste Connections from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Waste Connections from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

