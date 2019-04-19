Lathrop Investment Management Corp Buys 5,261 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands accounts for about 2.5% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned 0.17% of Acuity Brands worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $55,635,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 400,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,612,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,503,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $236,413,000 after acquiring an additional 194,259 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 24,494.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 126,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,531,000 after acquiring an additional 125,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,170,000 after purchasing an additional 119,548 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of AYI stock opened at $142.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $173.01.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $854.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/lathrop-investment-management-corp-buys-5261-shares-of-acuity-brands-inc-ayi.html.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.