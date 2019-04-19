KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CONMED Co. (CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) – KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of CONMED in a report released on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get CONMED alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNMD. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CONMED in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CONMED to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CONMED from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $79.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CONMED has a 52-week low of $56.90 and a 52-week high of $84.38.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The medical technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.40 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,144,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CONMED by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CONMED by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in CONMED by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,666,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $211,262,000 after buying an additional 153,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 3,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total value of $233,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,552.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk Kuyper sold 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $166,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,621.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $677,250. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.