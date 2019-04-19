Kering (KER) PT Set at €530.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €530.00 ($616.28) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €565.00 ($656.98) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €545.00 ($633.72) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €600.00 ($697.67) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €570.00 ($662.79) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €536.06 ($623.33).

Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

