Kearny Financial (KRNY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Kearny Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

In related news, CEO Craig Montanaro sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $52,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Regan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $97,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,289 shares of company stock worth $213,730. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.