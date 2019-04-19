Kansas City Southern (KSU) PT Raised to $142.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital to $142.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kansas City Southern to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.69.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,825,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,203. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,073,000. Packer & Co Ltd raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,144,000 after buying an additional 940,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,418,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,456,000 after buying an additional 882,425 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,426,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 275.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 399,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,250,000 after buying an additional 293,045 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

