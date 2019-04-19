JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (JEMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $137.00

JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 137 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 729147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.37 ($0.02).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

About JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI)

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

