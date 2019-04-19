JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPEM. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $300,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $55.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.13 and a 12-month high of $60.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.1308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

