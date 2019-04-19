JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The bank has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2019 results were driven by higher rates, improved investment banking performance and decent loan growth. Expansion into new markets by opening branches, focus on strengthening credit card business, higher rates and improving loan balance will continue supporting the company’s revenues. Also, its steady capital deployments reflect a strong balance sheet position. However, dismal mortgage banking performance remains a major concern. Further, the company's significant dependence on capital markets revenues makes us wary. These are expected to hamper the bank's fee income growth to an extent.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JPM. HSBC set a $102.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.05.

NYSE:JPM opened at $113.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $392.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 24.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $317,310.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James S. Crown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.79 per share, for a total transaction of $518,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 311,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,325,084.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,700 shares of company stock worth $2,711,552 and sold 190,933 shares worth $20,796,254. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,678,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,556,732,000 after purchasing an additional 826,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,589,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,955,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,659 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5,338.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,471,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 38,746,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,986,672,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,707,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,370,000 after purchasing an additional 890,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

